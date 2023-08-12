Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,688,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 244,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $479,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.3 %

OXY opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,667,087 shares of company stock worth $330,044,523. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

