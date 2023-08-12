Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 427,615 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of ICL Group worth $1,767,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in ICL Group by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 264,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,289,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,708 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,849,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

