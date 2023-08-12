Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 98,909 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.76% of Stryker worth $1,907,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $282.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.56 and its 200 day moving average is $281.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

