Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,572,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.81% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $1,237,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $394.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $408.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,174 shares of company stock valued at $12,522,516. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

