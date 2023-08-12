Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,177 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,287,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,177 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Broadcom worth $2,750,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $829.76 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $867.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

