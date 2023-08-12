Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,252,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 496,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Truist Financial worth $451,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $31.73 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

