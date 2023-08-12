Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,301,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 468,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Williams Companies worth $367,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

