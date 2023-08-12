Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 18,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 28,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Banxa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.81.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading

