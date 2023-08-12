Barclays Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $560.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROP. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $489.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.13. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 43,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 37,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

