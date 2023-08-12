Barclays Cuts James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $17.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a market cap of $604.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.36. James River Group has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 839.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

