Barclays Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $6.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s current price.

FATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $25,029.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,128 shares of company stock worth $65,450. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

