Barclays Trims Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Target Price to $10.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Williams Trading downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $699.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $589.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -11.17%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,263,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,156,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

