Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) PT Raised to $9.25 at Wells Fargo & Company

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.75 to $9.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Barings BDC Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. 681,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,211. The firm has a market cap of $972.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael James O’connor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Barings BDC by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.