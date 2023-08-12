Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,600 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 631,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BNED has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, August 4th.

BNED stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 246,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

