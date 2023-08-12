Barrick Gold’s (ABX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABX. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.45.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$22.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.88. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The firm has a market cap of C$40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 279.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 662.50%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

