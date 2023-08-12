Barrington Research Increases The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target to $28.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. 102,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 36.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $223,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,858,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

