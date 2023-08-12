Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.7 %

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

