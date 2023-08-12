Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYLTF remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Baylin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.