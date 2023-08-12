BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 239 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.03. 2,665,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

