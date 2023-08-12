BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.86. 890,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.28 and a 200-day moving average of $176.42.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

