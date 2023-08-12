BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.20. 4,731,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,969. The firm has a market cap of $434.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

