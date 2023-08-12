BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.25. 908,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

