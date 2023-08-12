BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,595,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,190,000 after acquiring an additional 160,706 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 1.5 %

ALL traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.04. 1,365,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,477. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.