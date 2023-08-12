BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 546 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.26. 985,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,873. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

