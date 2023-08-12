BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,539,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,666. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.56 and its 200-day moving average is $281.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

