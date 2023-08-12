Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Update

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,600 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 496,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.4 days.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF remained flat at $6.79 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. Beazley has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BZLYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 850 ($10.86) to GBX 815 ($10.42) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 760 ($9.71) to GBX 700 ($8.95) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.77) to GBX 887 ($11.34) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.54) to GBX 850 ($10.86) in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.40.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

