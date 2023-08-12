Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lifted by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.8 %

BDX stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.31. 1,325,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,955. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.