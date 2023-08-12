Belmont Capital LLC Takes $541,000 Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. TriCo Bancshares accounts for 0.4% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TCBK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,631. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCBK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 5,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.