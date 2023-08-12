Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bénéteau Stock Performance
Bénéteau stock remained flat at $15.75 during trading on Friday. Bénéteau has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.
Bénéteau Company Profile
