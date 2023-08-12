Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

Bénéteau stock remained flat at $15.75 during trading on Friday. Bénéteau has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Bénéteau Company Profile

Further Reading

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

