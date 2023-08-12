Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Bentley Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BSY opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,202,772.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,965,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,962 shares of company stock worth $11,458,382. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

