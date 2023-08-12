Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Berry Global Group updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30 EPS.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BERY opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.87. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $5,770,595. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,056,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 393,269 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,082,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 322,985 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 914,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,387,000 after acquiring an additional 283,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

