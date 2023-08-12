BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,125,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,322,000 after buying an additional 288,852 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,900,000 after purchasing an additional 282,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,616,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BHP. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,512.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,358. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

