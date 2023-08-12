Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $16,271,874,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ABT opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

