Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.8 %

Danaher stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,431. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.