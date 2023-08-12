Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $543.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,522. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

