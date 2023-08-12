BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BIO-key International Trading Up 2.2 %

BIO-key International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,471. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.00.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 91.86% and a negative net margin of 121.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

