BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.
BiomX Price Performance
NYSEMKT:PHGE opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.31.
BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that BiomX will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BiomX Company Profile
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BiomX
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.