BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

BiomX Price Performance

NYSEMKT:PHGE opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that BiomX will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BiomX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BiomX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BiomX during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BiomX by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in BiomX by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.