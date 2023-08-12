Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Down 89.7% in July

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the July 15th total of 43,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bionano Genomics

In other Bionano Genomics news, Director Hannah Mamuszka bought 6,578 shares of Bionano Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

BNGO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.99. 717,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,962. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 59.97% and a negative net margin of 464.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNGO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

