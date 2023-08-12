Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

Amgen stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.51. 1,560,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,833. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.