Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,165 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.55. 1,627,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

