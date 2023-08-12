BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

BPCR stock opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.93. The company has a market cap of £11.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.22. BioPharma Credit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

