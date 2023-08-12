BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BioPharma Credit Stock Performance
BPCR stock opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.93. The company has a market cap of £11.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.22. BioPharma Credit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01).
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
