biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Announces Earnings Results

biote (NASDAQ:BTMDGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.34, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 37.59% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. biote updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

biote Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTMD opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. biote has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at biote

In other biote news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 6,240 shares of biote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 140,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTMD. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in biote during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in biote during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in biote during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in biote during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for biote (NASDAQ:BTMD)

