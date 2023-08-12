biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Announces Earnings Results

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.34, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 37.59% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. biote updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

biote Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTMD opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. biote has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

In other biote news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 6,240 shares of biote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 140,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTMD. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in biote during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in biote during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in biote during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in biote during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

