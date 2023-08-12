Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.56.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of BIREF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 62,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,676. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $154.31 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.25%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.82%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

