Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Down 94.3% in July

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $7.13 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIRDF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

