Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Origin Stock Down 8.1 %

BTOG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,319. Bit Origin has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $14.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

