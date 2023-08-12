Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $15.15 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $265.35 million and $30.24 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.15 or 0.00051520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00100268 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029623 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000173 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
