Bitcoin Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $572.31 billion and approximately $6.21 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $29,416.59 on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00776943 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00122600 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017643 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,455,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
