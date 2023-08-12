BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.74 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 149.8% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $26.22 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013933 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,425.94 or 1.00031767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.15428815 USD and is up 119.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,842.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.