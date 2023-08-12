Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Trading Down 0.6%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQGet Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 61,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 118,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 2,514.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 681,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 386,255 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 41,924 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies supporting a crypto-asset-enabled decentralized economy. BITQ was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by Bitwise.

Featured Articles

