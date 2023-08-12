Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831,829 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 6.8% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $184,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after buying an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,861,000 after buying an additional 1,045,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,530,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

